Foster Parent Shot, Kids Taken in Miami

Authorities are currently investigating a shooting where a foster parent was shot before the foster kids were taken from their care.

The incident occurred Friday at a home on Jackson Street in Miami.

According to the report, two people went to the home and shot the 77-year-old resident before abducting the 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy. They then left the area in a white sedan.

The foster parent was rushed to the hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Investigators were later able to locate the children who were found safe with their biological mother.

The 34-year-old mother Candi Johnson, is now being questioned by authorities.

This is a developing story.

