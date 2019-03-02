Four die in fiery Hutchinson Island crash

Four people died in a crash on Hutchinson Island, Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 2017 Chevy Cruze driven by an unidentified male was traveling south on State Road A1A (S. Ocean Drive) at a high rate of speed as he approached the FPL power plant in the 6300 block at approximately 8 p.m.

A 2014 Ford F150 truck made a right turn onto S. Ocean Drive and was struck in the rear by the Chevy Cruze.

The impact caused both vehicles to catch on fire, according to FHP.

The truck overturned and came to rest on the west shoulder.

The Cruze rotated in a clockwise motion across the center of the road and landed upside down facing east in the northbound lane.

The male driver and three female passengers in the Chevy Cruze were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford truck suffered minor injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation.