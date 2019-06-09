Four FL Residents Killed in NC Small Plane Crash

Four Florida residents and their two dogs are dead, after their private Piper PA-46 dropped off radar and crashed into a wooded area in central North Carolina.

North Carolina’s State Highway Patrol says the four victims lived in the Naples, Florida, area and were heading to Easton, Maryland. They were identified as: 57-Year-old Gregory Boll; 48-Year-old Evva Leigh Boll; 52-year-old Roberta Laquidara; and 53-year-old Felix Laquidara.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman explains that his agency received a report that a plane crashed at 1:45 p.m. Friday about 40 miles east of Raleigh.

According to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone, the search for the Piper started after a resident reported that part of a small plane had landed in their yard.