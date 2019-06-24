Four trauma patients transported via military plane from the Bahamas to Florida following bus crash

Four trauma patients were transported from the Bahamas to Florida via a military plane after a bus crash left them with injuries deemed too severe to be treated in the Bahamas.

The four patients were flown from Eleuthera to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a U.S. military C-130 aircraft.

Officials reported that the four were injured along with 25 other tourist after a tour bus overturned in the Rock Sound area of the island.

Not much is known about the accident at this time, however, authorities did report that injuries ranged from fractured arms and legs to more serious internal injuries.

According to Bahamian media sources many of the passengers may have originated from a cruise ship that had docked in the Bahamas. This report, however, has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story.