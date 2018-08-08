Fourth and Final Suspect Arrested in Murder of Rapper XXX
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

The fourth and final suspect in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion is now in police custody charged with first degree murder.
BSO says 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome surrendered to authorities in Fort Lauderdale yesterday afternoon.

This undated photo provided by the Broward’s Sheriff’s Office shows Trayvon Newsome. The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself into authorities. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday evening, Aug. 7, 2018, that 20-year-old Newsome was taken into custody after surrendering at his lawyer’s Fort Lauderdale office. (Broward’s Sheriff’s Office via AP)

XXX was gunned down in June at a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield beach.

According to the July sheriff’s report, investigators believe Newsome was one of the two who approached the rapper’s car.
The three other people in question, Dedrick Devonshay Williams, Michael Boatwright and Robert Allen, were all previously arrested.

