Fourth of July Events Around South Florida

Looking for a place to celebrate the 4th? Here are just a “few” suggestions.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

WEST PALM BEACH

Join 850 WFTL at West Palm Beach Waterfront’s 4th on Flagler: 5-9 p.m. Entertainment featuring singers, dancers, bands; food options. Annual Military Honor Ceremony. Fireworks over the Intracoastal Waterway. Meyer Amphitheatre, Palm Stage and Post Park, 100 S. Flagler Drive. Free admission.

BOCA RATON

12th Annual 4th of July Celebration: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation and the West Boca Community Council present the 12th Annual 4th of July Celebration. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Circle. Free admission.

Fabulous Fourth: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Flying Beamer and Extreme Shipwreck rides, a rock climbing wall, inflatable obstacle courses, and more! Enjoy an interactive juggling ring, free face painting and glitter tattoos, as well as giant games, kids’ crafts. Food and drinks for purchase. Countess de Hoernle Park, Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Blvd. Free admission.

BOYNTON BEACH

Red, White, & Blue: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Intracoastal Park, 2240 N. Federal Highway. Enjoy a water show by Palm Beach Hydroflight. Athletes will surf the skies on water-propelled Jet boards, performing maneuvers done up to 50 feet in the air. Sub Groove Band will play original funk/pop music, food trucks; kids face painting, fishing game, giant Legos, arts & crafts, large sand pile with beach toys; and fireworks. Free admission.

DELRAY BEACH

4th of July Celebration: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sand castle contests and beach volleyball tournaments begin at 8 a.m.; water activities noon-5 p.m.; nonstop music 5:30-9 p.m., with fireworks. Food options for purchase. Beachside at Atlantic Avenue & A1A. Free admission.

GREENACRES

Ignite the Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Features brass band and food trucks, amusements, arts and crafts and business vendors, with “Most Patriotic Dressed” contest and more. Location: Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, 2905 Jog Road. Free admission.

JUPITER

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band, free family entertainment and fireworks. Activities include inflatable games, carnival activities, a real-life Statue of Liberty, face painting, caricaturist, balloon artist and much more. Harbourside Place, 200 U.S. 1.

9 p.m. – Fireworks

Mega Bash

Activities at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium: bounce houses, inflatables and games will be set up in a Mega Kid’s Area. After the baseball games, enjoy a fireworks show presented by the Town of Jupiter and Juno Beach (time of the fireworks is dependent on when the game ends).

LAKE WORTH BEACH

Independence Day Celebration

Food, fun, and fireworks at Bryant Park.

11 a.m. Raft Parade (“J” St. and Lake Ave, ending at Bryant Park)

1 p.m. – The Great American Raft Race at Bryant Park Boat Ramps

3 p.m. – Enjoy the Next Generation Car Show and the Kid’s Area

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – July 3rd Showcase Winner

4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Thirty Hertz (Rock/Pop/Reggae)

6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. – Hot Pink (Classic Rock/Rhythm and Blues)

7:30 pm. – 9 p.m. – Patrick and the Swayzees (50’s Rock/Surf and Soul)

LANTANA

6:30-9:30 p.m. Annual Independence Day celebration at Bicentennial Park 321 E Ocean Ave.

7:30 p.m. Water Balloon, Hula Hoop & Watermelon Eating Contest (Town Tent)

8:45 p.m. Welcome Introduction by Mayor, David Stewart, Most Patriotic Baby Contest

9:05 p.m. Massing of the Colors Presentation, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem

9:10 p.m. Countdown to Fireworks

Free admission, food available for purchase

Free Shuttles from K-mart parking lot starting at 6:00 p.m.

NORTH PALM BEACH

Schedule of Events at the Municipal Country Club located at 951 US Hwy. 1

5:30 p.m. – Food and drinks

6:30 p.m. – Music by Eclipse

7 p.m. – Games

9 p.m. – Fireworks

PALM BEACH GARDENS

Fourth of July Extravaganza

PGA National Resort and Spa

400 Ave. of the Champions

Family barbecue buffet and private fireworks extravaganza on the Honda Pavilion of PGA National Resort & Spa.

Adults $45.26, children $22.63, ages 6 and younger are free.

PALM SPRINGS

Village Center Complex, 226 Cypress Lane. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and will feature family-friendly festivities such as inflatable activities, photo booth, face painting and much more. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display beginning promptly at 9 p.m. The VFW Post 4360 will be grilling holiday favorites.

RIVIERA BEACH

4th Of July Celebration

Riviera Beach Marina Village

190 E. 13th Street

Live entertainment and DJ, family fun kids zone, food vendors, trucks and more. The event runs from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

ROYAL PALM BEACH

Star Spangled Spectacular

Commons Park, 11600 Poinciana Blvd. from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Schedule of Events

4 p.m. – Gourmet Truck Expo

5 p.m. – Free Cornhole Tournament

5 p.m. – Free Ladder Golf Tournament

5 p.m. – Music by Saturday Night Special (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute)

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Music by The Boss Project (Bruce Springsteen Tribute)

8:30 p.m. – Mayor’s Welcome

8:45 – Military Branches Tribute

9 p.m. – Fireworks show

WELLINGTON

Patriotic Pool Party: Noon-5 p.m. Activities and contests scheduled on the hour. Wellington Aquatics Complex, 12072 Forest Hill Blvd. Admission: Free children 2 and under; $3 ages 3-17; $5 adults 18-54; $2 for ages 55 and older.

4th of July Celebration: 6-9 p.m. Games, petting zoo, food trucks and entertainment. Village Park, 11700 Pierson Road. Shuttle service available. Free admission.

BROWARD COUNTY

CORAL SPRINGS

Fourth of July Festivities, 6-10 p.m. Mullins Park, 10150 Ben Geiger Drive. Free admission.

DAVIE

Old Fashioned Fourth: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Features old-fashioned games, activities and a barbecue, plus costumes, watermelon and pie-eating contests with prizes. DJ Digital Anarchy will be spinning 1920s and ’30s music. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. $12.95-$19.95 admission.

DEERFIELD BEACH

4th of July Celebration: Noon-9 p.m. Presented by the Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and the City of Deerfield Beach. Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave. Music and vendors will provide a variety of arts & crafts, local foods and beverages. Free admission.

FORT LAUDERDALE

4th of July at Bonnet House: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. explore the whimsical house where fish sculptures rise in the air, shells have their own museum and walkers can explore shady nature trails. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Admission: $10 at door; under 12 free.

4th of July Spectacular, Noon-9:30 p.m., live bands, a kids zone, beach games, contests, family activities and a fireworks display. Concert by Lee Greenwood. Compete in an old-fashioned hot dog-eating contest. Fort Lauderdale Beach, State Road A1A and Las Olas Boulevard. Free admission.

HOLLYWOOD

Star-Spangled Spectacular: 5-10 p.m. Music at the bandshell, food vendors, and fireworks. 7:45 p.m.-9 p.m. performance by 13th Army Band, Florida National Guard. Activities along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk: Johnson Street Plaza, Hollywood Beach Theater. Free admission.

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA

Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.. The parade will be along El Mar Drive between Pine and Hibiscus Avenues, starting on Bougainvillea Drive and ending at Hibiscus Avenue. Family activities 11 a.m.-3 p.m., include face painting, a water slide, music, food, a clown and equipment demonstrations by the Volunteer Fire Department. Fireworks after dark. El Prado Park, 4500 El Mar Drive. Free admission.

MARGATE

City of Margate’s 4th of July Extravaganza: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Daylong festivities and fireworks. Includes parade at 9 a.m.; Calypso Cove Pool Party 1-5 p.m . Live band and food trucks 5-9 p.m. 5701 Margate Blvd. Free admission.

MIRAMAR

City of Miramar 4th of July Celebration 4 p.m. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway. Presented by the City of Miramar. Kids zone, food and beverages for purchase, DJ music and vendor giveaways; fireworks. Free admission.

PEMBROKE PINES

Independence Day Celebration: 6 p.m. Live music, rides, food trucks and fireworks. Pines Recreation Center, 7400 Pines Blvd. Free admission.

PLANTATION

Independence Day Celebration: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Presented by the city of Plantation. Events begin with parade starting at the corner of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 46th Avenue. The parade ends at City Hall with an awards ceremony. Kid’s Zone, concert and fireworks at the Plantation Central Park Ball Fields. Food available for purchase. Free admission.

POMPANO BEACH

Beach House Pompano: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd. Free admission.

Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, 5 p.m., Featuring the music of Southern Blood, and Vinyl. Pompano Beach Fishing Pier area, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd. In case of rain, fireworks will be July 5 at 9 p.m. Free admission.

SUNRISE

Concert & Fireworks: 5-9:30 p.m. Children’s fun zone and food and beverage vendors. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway. Free admission.

TAMARAC

Patriotic Splash Swim Party: Noon-4 p.m. This event features a DJ, raffle prizes, games and more. Caporella Aquatic Complex, 9300 NW 58th St. Free admission.

All-American Celebration: 6-9:30 p.m. Free outdoor concert by Jam Band, kid’s area with inflatables and activities, food trucks and fireworks. Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St. Free admission.

WESTON

Weston’s Annual July 4th Hometown Celebration Parade: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Town Center Boulevard and Three Village Road, then winds through Weston Town Center to the heart of Main Street. Free admission.

TREASURE COAST

PORT ST. LUCIE

Freedomfest, 4 to 10 p.m. Port St. Lucie Civic Center, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. Festivities start at 4 p.m. with Majesty of Rock (Journey tribute band) performing live, food and refreshments, games and activities for kids and families, arts and craft vendors and entertainment for the whole family. Fireworks start at 9 p.m., weather permitting.

STUART

Flying over Flagler Park in Stuart, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Flagler Park, 201 SW Flagler Ave. Aerobatics performances, pilot meet-and-greet, fireworks, and much more. Free admission.

Have a Happy and Safe 4th of July, from everyone at 850 WFTL!