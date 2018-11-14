Fox News backs CNN’s lawsuit against the WH

Wednesday, the President of Fox News announced the network’s support for CNN’s lawsuit against the White House over the revocation of Jim Acosta’s press credentials.

Furthermore, the network announced its intention to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court in support of CNN.

The full statement released by network President Jay Wallace reads the following:

“FOX News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter’s press credential. We intend to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court. Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized, said Wallace. “While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people.”

Tuesday, CNN filed suit against the White House claiming the Trump administration violated the network’s First and Fifth Amendment rights by taking away Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s press pass.

