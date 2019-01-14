Fox News’ Judge Pirro Issues Retraction on Pelosi “Partying” Claim

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro issued a retraction via twitter after she falsly claimed that Nancy Pelosi was “partying” in Puerto Rico during the government shutdown when the House speaker was actually in Washington, D.C.

During an interview with President Trump on Saturday night, Pirro implied Pelosi was slacking off while the longest government shutdown in history causes chaos, saying: “Nancy Pelosi’s in Hawaii over the holidays… Now she’s in Puerto Rico with a bunch of Democrats and lobbyists enjoying the sun and partying down there.” In a tweet Sunday, Pirro took back the claim without apologizing, writing: “During my exclusive interview with Pres Trump I said Speaker Pelosi was in Puerto Rico with a bunch of her Democrat colleagues. I based that on numerous reports that turned out to be wrong. The Speaker’s office says she has been in DC all weekend and I take them at their word.”

During my exclusive interview with Pres Trump I said Speaker Pelosi was in Puerto Rico with a bunch of her Democrat colleagues. I based that on numerous reports that turned out to be wrong. The Speaker’s office says she has been in DC all weekend and I take them at their word. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) January 13, 2019

It’s unclear to which reports Pirro was referring.

Articles did say that Pelosi was expected to attend the opening night of Hamilton on the island, but no reports said that was actually in Puerto Rico.