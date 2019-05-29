Frankel Reintroduces Legislation Against Abortion Bans

U.S. Representative Lois Frankel re-introduced the Women’s Health Protection Act during a news conference in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

Frankel, who represents Florida’s 21st congressional district and is co-leading the effort with California Representative Judy Chu and Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge, says, ″[The bill’s purpose is] to stop these horrible state abortion bans in their track. It’s going to protect health care providers’ ability to deliver safe, legal abortions free from medically unnecessary and onerous restrictions.”

She adds that the proposed legislation is in reaction to other states that have been passing abortion bans at different gestational stages. Those states include Alabama, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia.

We are at war. Trump & state legislatures are attacking our right to safe, legal #abortion & basic health care services. We're fighting back with the Women's Health Protection Act to protect doctors&patients from these dangerous abortion restrictions! https://t.co/lLjlWG9FAN — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) May 29, 2019

Frankel believes the bill will most likely pass the Democratic-led state House, but doubts that it will get through the Republican-controlled Senate unless constituents demand its passage. She explains, “As a mother and a grandmother, I know there’s nothing more special than bringing a child into the world. That child brings great joy and great responsibilities, and the decision to bring a child into the world has to be made by a woman and those she trusts, not by politicians.”

In explaining the legislation, Laura Goodhue, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, says, “It would ensure that a person’s reproductive rights doesn’t depend upon their ZIP code,” and that it would also protect transgender and nonbinary people who become pregnant. She continues, “This is just the beginning of a fight for our lives.”