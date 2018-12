Wendy’s is doing their frosty tags again this year! Woohoo! You can get a free Jr Frosty with any purchase all year long! All proceeds go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

All it takes is $2 to get the hook up on Free Jr. Frosty treats all year long. Get your Frosty Key Tag and help support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. pic.twitter.com/vhOZJbeeD0 — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 11, 2018