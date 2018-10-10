Free Movie Tickets To Military Members & Vets

If you are a United States Vet, or currently in active service you can see Ryan Gosling’s new Neil Armstrong movie “First Man” for free! Regal Movie Theaters will be holding a 7pm screening tomorrow, and the first 25 members with a ID will be able to view the showing for free! Don’t worry if you can’t make the movie Thursday, you can catch it on the big screen this weekend, October 12th nationwide. “First Man” also includes stars Kyle Chandler, Claire Foy, and Pablo Schreiber to name a few.

With all these wet and soggy nights,you can’t go wrong with movies!