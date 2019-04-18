French Official: Electrical Short Circuit Likely Caused Notre Dame Fire

Police investigators in Paris, France say they believe an electrical short-circuit was the likely cause of this week’s fire at the famed Notre Dame Cathedral.

Investigators are still questioning cathedral staff and workers who were renovating the nearly 850-year-old Gothic-era structure, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Since the cathedral will be closed for at least several years, Bishop Patrick Chauvet, rector of the Catholic parish that worships at the Notre Dame, has suggested building a temporary structure on the plaza directly in front of the landmark. He says, “The rector has no cathedral for the moment. …. But I’m going to try to invent something.” The City Hall approved the proposal on Thursday, “subject to technical restraints.”

French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants Notre Dame to be restored within five years, just ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, which Paris is hosting.

The cathedral’s lead roof and spire were destroyed. However, its iconic bell towers, rose windows, organ, and artworks were preserved.