Fresh Flowers in Your Home Can Reduce Anxiety and Pain

New research shows that fresh flowers can alleviate anxiety and can have positive effects on patients healing from surgery. Apartment Therapy recently brought up a 2008 study done by the American Society for Horticulture Science.

Researchers studied 90 patients recovering from appendectomies. The patients were randomly split into rooms either with plants or without plants and the patients’ physical and psychological responses were measured. What they found was those who had flowers and plants in their rooms had lower systolic blood pressure and heart rate, lower ratings of anxiety, pain and fatigue, and overall positive emotions.