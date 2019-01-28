Fruit Recall

1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines and 365 cartons of plums from Walmart, Costco and Aldi are being recalled for possible Listeria. Listeria can cause infections in people with weakened immune systems, sometimes being fatal. It is also known to cause fever, nausea, diarrhea and headaches. Pregnant women should also avoid the products.

The Peaches, Nectarines and Plums were distributed in the states of Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia. The fruit has a origin of Chile with the brand Rio Duero. No illnesses have been reported yet, and the company is working on what may have caused the contamination.