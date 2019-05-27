Ft. Lauderdale Garage Shooting Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

One man was killed and three others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting that took place early Sunday in a parking garage near the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. at 101 S.W. Fifth Avenue.

The parking garage also serves the Museum of Discovery and Science, as well as nearby restaurants and clubs.

Debbie Anestor, the aunt of one of the victims, says that her 25-year-old nephew, Bidline Vil, and his girlfriend got into a dispute with someone at one of the adjacent nightclubs, when the argument carried over to the garage. She says her nephew then shot and killed the other man in self-defense, adding,”He saved many lives by killing him. He’s a hero.”

Anestor says her nephew, who has a concealed weapons permit, was shot five times during the altercation, and his girlfriend was shot once.

The three victims who were injured were treated at Broward Health Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.