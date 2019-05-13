Fuel spill shuts down NB I-95 in Deerfield Beach

Two northbound lanes of I-95 remain shutdown as crews work to clean up a fuel spill on the side of the road.

The spill occurred Sunday around 6:00 pm near Sample Road after a fuel tanker was involved in a rollover crash.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a fuel tanker rollover with injuries & active leak located at I95 NB North of Sample Rd in @DFB_City Please avoid the area. I95 @ Sample is CLOSED. Pease avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/YplGhkvXtY — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 12, 2019

It is unclear how much fuel has been spilled, however, officials believe it could have potentially been its full 4,000-gallon load.

No evacuations were ordered, but authorities urged residents who live in the area of Northwest Third Avenue, between Sample Road and Northwest 38th Street to use caution.

The Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise Fire Rescue are working together to secure the area and clean up the spill.

Expect some traffic between Sample Road and 10th street as crews work to clean up the spill.