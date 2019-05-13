Fuel spill shuts down NB I-95 in Deerfield Beach

Two northbound lanes of I-95 remain shutdown as crews work to clean up a fuel spill on the side of the road.

The spill occurred Sunday around 6:00 pm near Sample Road after a fuel tanker was involved in a rollover crash.

It is unclear how much fuel has been spilled, however, officials believe it could have potentially been its full 4,000-gallon load.

No evacuations were ordered, but authorities urged residents who live in the area of Northwest Third Avenue, between Sample Road and Northwest 38th Street to use caution.

The Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise Fire Rescue are  working together to secure the area and clean up the spill.

Expect some traffic between Sample Road and 10th street as crews work to clean up the spill.

 

