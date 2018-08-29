Full Election Results: DeSantis, Gillum Win Florida Primary Race For Governor

The voters have spoken and Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrats Andrew Gillum have won Florida’s primary race for governor.

Andrew Gillum is the first African-American nominee for governor of Florida. In a shocking upset, the Tallahassee mayor narrowly defeated former Congresswoman Gwen Graham in yesterday’s Democratic primary.

DeSantis beat out state agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam 51% to 37% to take the prize, while Tallahassee mayor Gillum, defeated former Congresswoman Gwen Graham 34% to 31% in what is being called one of the most significant upsets of the primary season.

President Trump gave 39-year-old DeSantis his endorsement in June which gave DeStantis the lift he needed to defeat the one time favorite in Putnam according to The Associated Press, while it was said that Bernie Sanders’ endorsement helped establish Gillum as a pick.

And five incumbent congressional members held off their primary challengers. District 18 Republican Brian Mast beat two challengers, and District 26 Republican Carlos Curbelo won his primary, as well. As for the Democrats, Alcee Hastings won his primary in District 20, while Ted Deutch won in District 22, and Frederica Wilson won in District 24.

The mother of a student killed in the Parkland school shooting is now in a position to make some changes on the Broward County School Board. Lori Alhadeff won yesterday’s Broward School District primary in District Four, and she did so with enough votes to avoid a runoff.

Her daughter was killed in February’s shooting. Ryan Petty also lost a daughter in the shooting, but his bid for a school board seat fell short in District Eight, as incumbent Donna Korn won a majority, unofficially. With Alhadeff’s victory, Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie’s job may be in jeopardy.

Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala won yesterday’s Democratic primary in District 27, and she’ll face Republican Maria Elvira Salazar in November. The winner will replace outgoing Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. After serving in President Clinton’s Cabinet, Shalala became president of the University of Miami.

Acting Mayor Scott Singer is seemingly the winner of the Boca mayoral race in a special election. Former Mayor Susan Haynie was suspended following her arrest on criminal charges.

Complete election results here.

The post Full Election Results: DeSantis, Gillum Win Florida Primary Race For Governor appeared first on 850 WFTL.