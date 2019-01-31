Furloughed Federal Workers Finally Get Paid Today

Today is finally payday for most of the 800-thousand federal workers who were furloughed or forced to work without pay during the government shutdown.

The workers missed two pay checks during the partial government shutdown.

The Office of Management and Budget tweeted earlier this week that workers “are getting paid in record time” after missing two the paydays during the 35-day shutdown.

Congress and President Trump ended the shutdown last Friday with a short-term spending measure that funds the government through February 15th.

The OMB reports that the shutdown cost the country more than $3 billion, almost half of the $5 billion the president is asking Congress for to build a US order wall.