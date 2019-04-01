FWC Places Ban on What Types of Fish can be Taken from the Blue Heron Bridge

Officials have placed a ban on what kinds of fish you can now take from the Blue Heron Bridge and Phil Foster Park. The ban, approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will prohibit the harvest/possession of tropical aquarium species from the Blue Heron Bridge dive site starting April 1st. According to the commission’s website, the ban is an effort to maintain high-quality snorkeling and diving opportunities at the Blue Heron Bridge/Phil Foster County Park in Palm Beach County. While you will not be able to remove tropical fish from the Blue Heron Bridge, hook and line fishing will still be allowed.