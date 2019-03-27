Gale Force Winds to Blow Through South Florida

Strong northeast gale-force wind gusts are expected to rake across in South Florida this week.
It begins with winds hitting 25 miles per hour this afternoon.

A powerful low pressure storm system moving offshore will cause winds to whip up and worsen, peaking at over 35 miles per hour at times tomorrow.
The gale force winds should subside some on Friday, but it will remain breezy and make for poor beach and boating conditions.

