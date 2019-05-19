“Game of Thrones” Finale Watch Parties Throughout South Florida

The HBO drama series “Game of Thrones” ends its eight-year run on Sunday evening at 9 p.m. If you are a fan, several restaurants in our region are holding watch parties to help you drown your sorrows.
Here are just a few…
Broward:
Café Collective
100 N. Federal Highway, Unit C4-3, Fort Lauderdale; (754) 312-2988 or CollectiveVentures.org
They will serve a “Game of Thrones”-inspired Red Lady, which is a red wine-infused smoothie, as well as a Night King white wine smoothie. They will also offer “Castle Pong” and “Game of Thrones” bingo. The party runs from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
The Wilder
701J E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; (954) 683-9453 or IntotheWilder.com
The finale will be shown on two massive projector screens with surround sound, with free Red Wedding punch and popcorn, as well as themed snacks and a special cocktail list, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Palm Beach:
Crazy Uncle Mike’s
6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton; (561) 931-2889 or CrazyUncleMikes.com
“Game of Thrones” trivia from 7 to 11 p.m., along with free popcorn and themed cocktails.
Saltwater Brewery
1701 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; (561) 865-5373 or SaltwaterBrewery.com
Enjoy a pint of Screamin’ Reels IPA or Sea Cow Milk Stout and take a sip every time a main character dies. Watch party begins at 8 p.m.
Copper Blues
550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; (561) 404-4101 or CopperBluesLive.com/West-Palm-Beach
Watch the end on three projection screens and eight TVs. Live music at 9 p.m. by Sierra Lane, in addition to “Game of Thrones”-themed food, drinks and giveaways.
Miami-Dade:
The Wharf Miami
114 SW N. River Drive, Miami; (305) 906-4000 or TheWharfMiami.com
Beginning at 7 p.m., the Wharf will host a “Game of Thrones” costume contest along with White Walker cocktail specials. The finale will be shown on a 14-foot LED screen, and they will have seven food vendors on site. The Wharf will also screen episodes 2 through 4 with headphones provided for guests from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
The Plymouth South Beach
336 21st St., Miami Beach; (305) 602-5000 or ThePlymouth.com
Enjoy a poolside watch party from 8 p.m. to midnight with free wine and popcorn, and a menu of cocktails from which to choose.
Wherever you choose to enjoy the show, 850 WFTL reminds you to party responsibly!