Gamer whose fake ‘swatting’ call caused officer-involved fatal shooting gets 20 years

A California man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for making fake emergency calls to authorities across the U.S., including one that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man following a dispute between two players of an online video game.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced 26-year-old Tyler R. Barriss under a deal in which he plead guilty in November to a total of 51 federal charges related to fake calls and threats.

The 2017 death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch drew national attention to the practice of “swatting,” a form of retaliation in which someone reports a false emergency to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to descend on an address.

Police say an Ohio gamer recruited Barriss to “swat” a ‘gamer’ in Wichita, Kan., but that the address they used was old, leading police to Finch, who was not involved in the video game or the dispute.

Barriss admitted he called Wichita police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28, 2017, to falsely report a shooting and kidnapping.

Finch answered the door, and an officer shot the unarmed man.

Barriss apologized to Finch’s family in court Friday and said he takes full responsibility for what happened.