Garth Brooks And Others Make Special Appearance At Trisha Yearwood’s 20th Opry Anniversary

Trisha Yearwood celebrated 20-years as an Opry member, and she did so with an all-star surprise lineup!

One of those surprise guests were none-other than her husband Garth Brooks, in an acoustic “Whiskey to Wine”.

Other surprise guests included Ricky Skaggs, Emmylou Harris, and video tributes from Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson.

