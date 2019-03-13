Garth Brooks And Others Make Special Appearance At Trisha Yearwood’s 20th Opry Anniversary

Trisha Yearwood celebrated 20-years as an Opry member, and she did so with an all-star surprise lineup!

One of those surprise guests were none-other than her husband Garth Brooks, in an acoustic “Whiskey to Wine”.

I’m lucky that she’s in love with the boy. @TrishaYearwood the @opry is lucky to have you… and so am I!! love, me pic.twitter.com/AgcwIadPKi — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 13, 2019

Other surprise guests included Ricky Skaggs, Emmylou Harris, and video tributes from Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson.