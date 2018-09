It’s one thing to get a call from GARTH BROOKS himself, it’s another to have him ask YOU if he could do a cover of your song on his upcoming Live album.

Well that’s what happened to new country singer Ashley McBride.

Apparently Garth has been covering her song “Girl Going Nowhere” and he asked if sh’e mind him recording his version “Boy Going Nowhere” for a LIVE album… of course she said YES! After she remembered to breathe.