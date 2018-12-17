Garth Brooks books second show in Minneapolis at the request of the Minnesota governor

ABC RadioGarth Brooks is adding a second show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this spring, at the request of Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton.

Dayton reached out on Friday, after the initial show on Saturday, May 4 sold out in about an hour, leaving more than 50,000 fans still waiting to buy tickets. Garth agreed to the governor’s request Monday during a conference call.

The added concert will take place on Friday, May 3. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.