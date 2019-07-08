Garth Brooks To Tour “Dive Bars” Around The Country

Garth Brooks isn’t just singing about ‘Dive Bars’ these days, he’s playing them too!

The mega superstar is planning a string of dive bar shows around the country, fingers crossed there’ll be one here in South Florida!

The Dive Bar Tour kicks off on July 15th in Chicago, with 6 additional locations to be announced.

Coming to a DIVE BAR near YOU!!! Announcing the #DiveBarTour, kicking off in CHICAGO on July 15! love, g Watch on #StudioG: https://t.co/nZcoTkY9rp pic.twitter.com/7DjxhjuLBv — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) July 7, 2019

So how do you get into these intimate shows? Brooks says, “you’ll have to listen to your local radio station for tickets and location information”.