Garth, Kelsea, FGL & More CMA Performance Pics

Country Stars shined bright at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. Here are some of our favorite performance moments of the night.
Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley Hosting
Ricky Skaggs, Keith Urban & Brothers Osborne…WHAT!?
Oh, hey there Brett Young
Hand Hearts in the Air with Carrie Underwood
Looks like Fireball, Sounds Like “Tequila”
Burning Man with Dierks & Brothers Osborne (again!)
Garth Drops a Romantic New Song on Trisha Tonight, Pass the Tissues
Aldean & Miranda “Drown The Whiskey”
Kelsea Ballerini is Fierce and That Outfit is Fire!
Midland’s Tribute to Burt Reynolds Was Perfection
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
And How Bout That Open with Two Lukes, Janson, Ell & Pari!