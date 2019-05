The King of Country is set to take the stage in Kansas City for a “Strait to the Heartland” show. The concert date is set for January 25, 2020 and will be held at the Sprint Center. Tickets will start at $75 and go on sale to the general public on May 17th at 10 a.m.

Strait has had 60 singles take the top of the charts during his 30 year career, 70 million albums sold, and has earned more than 60 awards!