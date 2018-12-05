George W. Bush delivers emotional eulogy

Wednesday, former President George W. Bush delivered a tearful eulogy for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral in Washington.

The 43rd President who followed in his father’s footsteps presented the final eulogy to honor the late George H.W. Bush.

Bush thanked everyone for coming before recounting stories of his father who he endearingly referred to as “41.”

The audience engaged in laughter as well as earnest stares in response to Bush’s recollection of his father’s life.

Furthermore, he discussed the loss of his 3-year-old sister Robin who died of leukemia in 1953 and how his father relied on his faith in the wake of that tragedy.

As he neared the end, he broke down as he described him as “the best father a son or daughter could have.”

He spoke of the last conversation he had with his father, which ended with the late president’s last words.

“Dad, I love you, and you’ve been a wonderful father,” Bush said he told his father.

“And the last words he would ever say on earth were ‘I love you, too,’” Bush said.

George H.W. Bush died Friday at the age of 94.

A second service is set to be held for the late President in Texas on Thursday, where he will be buried.