George W. Bush to visit Palm Beach for Rick Scott fundraiser

Friday, former Republican president George W. Bush is visiting South Florida to give Governor Rick Scott a boost in his U.S. Senate campaign.

George W. Bush will be a special guest at a fundraiser for fellow Republican Rick Scott in Palm Beach this evening.

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush is also expected to make an appearance.

According to the invitation, supporters can attend the Bush event for a suggested donation of between one to 25-thousand dollars.

A recent poll showed Scott in a dead heat with Democrat incumbent Bill Nelson who has held the Senate seat since the year 2000.

