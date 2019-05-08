Georgia governor signs controversial ‘heartbeat’ bill into law

Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp signed the ‘heartbeat’ bill into law Tuesday which bans abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it will challenge the new law in court.

Georgia law currently permits women to undergo abortion procedures up to their 20th week of pregnancy but beginning January 1, the bill Kemp signed would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The bill has faced massive controversy with many arguing that most women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks.

However, the Georgia governor says the bill is “a declaration that all life has value, that all life matters, and that all life is worthy of protection.”

The new law includes exceptions to prevent death or serious harm to the woman, and in cases of rape or incest in which a police report has been filed.

Georgia is the sixth state to enact controversial abortion bans.

All states including Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota and Georgia are expected to face legal challenges with pro-life supporters hoping it will lead to a re-evaluation by the United States Supreme Court of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Georgia governor Kemp said Tuesday that he is prepared to fight in court.