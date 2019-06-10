Georgia Police Officer Pulls Over Girlfriend To Propose

When Alexis McCart looked up into her rearview mirror, she was surprised to see the flashing lights of a police car.

But Georgia trooper had a good reason to pul her over last week.

Claiming to be looking for a suspect, officer Michael Peterson from the Lawrenceville Police Department asked those inside the vehicle to step outside.

Turning around, McCart saw her boyfriend, DeKalb County Police Department Officer John Heart, down on one knee with a ring box in hand.

McCart tells the Gwinnett Daily Post, “I turned around and there he was, and I just started bawling.

I was in such shock — you can tell by the picture. I literally had no clue.”