Get Transported On An Incredible Journey at “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” Now Open At City Place

EXPERIENCE THE HISTORY • THE FASHION • THE HOUSE

Following its widely acclaimed New York City run, Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is open now in South Florida!  The Crawleys are here in West Palm Beach!

In this amazing exhibit that will be in the former Macy’s building in City Place (575 S. Rosemary), you will be transported on an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey. See the servants quarters, the hectic kitchen, the beautifully glamorous dining room! Plus see over 50 of the beloved shows official costumes!

Tickets are available now at DowntonExhibition.com.   Tickets are $35 per person, children under 14 are free.

