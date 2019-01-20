Get Your $30 Rib Round Up Tickets Today At Currie Park

If you haven’t won your tickets today (It’s a Winning weekend until 6p) you can still save huge!

We’ve got ’em, you need ’em!

Rib Round Up 2019 is going down Saturday, March 2nd at Coral Sky Amph. and you can save HUGE on tickets!

We’ll be out tonight from 4p-7p at Currie Park with $30. tickets to the festival.

These tickets won’t last long!

Rib Round Up 2019 Lineup:

Main Stage:

Kip Moore
Chase Rice
Morgan Wallen
Chris Lane
Riley Green
Rib Stage:
Dylan Schneider
Austin Burke
Nikki Lickstein
Maggie Baugh
Ryan Montgomery

 

 

