Get Your Summertime On At The Palm Beach Zoo With A 2019 Summer Savings Pass

Summer vacation is in full effect! And with kids out of school it’s time to take advantage of all the fun Florida has to offer.

One of my favorite things to do with our 3-year-old is a trip to the Palm Beach Zoo, like most kids he’s completely fascinated by all the animals he interacts with.

We spend so much time there throughout the year that the Summer Safari Savings Pass is a must, plus we save a ton!

Their events are also a blast! Like their Safari nights: First Fridays and Roar & Pour, or Go Wild! at Summer Zoo Camp June 3-Aug 9 for ages 5-10.