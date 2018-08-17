Getting Paid To Drink

If you could get paid to drink, would you leave your day job? The brand Bombay Sapphire is looking for people to travel the world and drink! You and a guest would travel to places like New York, San Francisco, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Lisbon. Not only is travel included but you get to create your own Gin at the end.

Thinking about leaving your day job yet? Well if you are all you need is to be 21, have a valid passport, social media, and be open minded to dressing in Victorian clothes.

Apply now because the company is only taking applications until August 27th!