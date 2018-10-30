Giant Inflatable Colon Stolen From Kansas Hospital Found

(Photo courtesy: Kansas City Police)

A giant inflatable colon that was stolen in Missouri has been recovered. The ten-foot, 150 pound tubular intestine was stolen from the bed of a pick-up truck parked in a neighborhood in Kansas City earlier this month. It came from the University of Kansas Cancer Center, and was supposed to be put on display at a breast cancer charity run two days after it was taken. Kansas City Police said on Twitter that it was found in a vacant house. The colon is worth around four-thousand dollars, and is used to teach people about colon screenings and the dangers of colon cancer. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and it is their number-two priority.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

President Trump and First Lady To Visit Pittsburgh Today The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/30/18 Pipe Bomber Charged at First Court Appearance Up to $6,000 Reward Offered for Details in Double Murder Case Will The Boston Red Sox Visit The White House? Pipe Bomb Suspect Due in Miami Federal Court as 15th Device is Found
Comments