Gillum Officially Concedes Florida Governor Race to Republican Ron DeSantis

In a tight race for Florida Governor, Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded Saturday to GOP Ron DeSantis. The announcement from Gillum arrived via a Facebook Live post, alongside his wife.

Gillum said he wanted “to congratulate Mr. DeSantis on becoming the next governor of the great state of Florida.” Gillum had conceded to DeSantis on election night but retracted his concession after the margin between the two narrowed. The race legally required a recount. After an initial machine recount, DeSantis still led Gillum by more than 30,000 votes. In his Facebook post, Gillum said, “This was about creating the kind of change in this state that really allows for the voices of everyday people to show up again in our government and our state and our communities. We know that this fight continues in spite of the outcome of this election, R.J. and I are committing ourselves alongside each and every one of you.”