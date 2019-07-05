Girl who licked tub of ice cream faces up to 20 years in prison

Police are in the process of obtaining a warrant for the arrest of a teenage girl who is seen in a viral video licking a half-gallon of Blue Bell “Tin Roof” ice cream at Texas Walmart.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the Lufkin Police Department said the investigation is ongoing as they work to identify the second suspect and plan to charge the female suspect with tampering with a consumer product, a second-degree felony.

The charge carries a punishment of 2-20 years.

Police have not released the identity of the female suspect because she is a minor, officials say.

Blue Bell released a statement about the incident on Monday and confirmed that the contaminated ice cream was never sold.

“Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case,” the statement reads. “Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half-gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.”

“Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products,” the statement concludes.

The department is also consulting with the FDA regarding possible federal charges, CBS News reports.