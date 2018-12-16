Giuliani: Trump, Mueller Will Meet “Over My Dead Body”

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney, is shooting down chatter about a possible interview between the leader and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Giuliani said on “Fox News Sunday” that an interview between his boss and Mueller would only happen “over my dead body,” although Mueller has repeatedly asked for the opportunity as he investigates possible connections between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

During his appearance, Giuliani also called Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, “pathetic” and “a pathological liar,” for claiming that as a candidate, Trump directed him to make “hush-money” payments to several women who alleged having sexual relationships with his client, to avoid hurting the campaign.

Judge Ken Starr, former Solicitor Generel & Independent Counsel, just stated that, after two years, “there is no evidence or proof of collusion” & further that “there is no evidence that there was a campaign financing violation involving the President.” Thank you Judge. @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

Remember, Michael Cohen only became a “Rat” after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

Cohen just started serving a three-year prison sentence for his role in the hush-money payments.