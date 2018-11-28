Goin’ gone: Garth’s first two stadium dates are already sold out

ABC/Image Group LA If you want to see Garth Brooks on his Stadium Tour, you’d better get your tickets fast.

The only two shows already on sale — March 9 in St. Louis and March 23 in Glendale, Arizona — have already sold old.

Two more concerts go on sale this week: seats for the April 20 date at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida become available on Thursday, with the May 18 date at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh following on Friday.

Then on Sunday, we’ll get a preview of the trek, as the TV version of Garth’s October concert in Indiana premieres on CBS. You can tune in to see Garth: Live at Notre Dame! starting at 8 p.m. ET.

