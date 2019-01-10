Gov. DeSantis announces major environmental reforms for FL waterways

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday his plans to push for $2.5 billion over the next four years to go toward Everglades restoration, the protection of the state’s water resources and other water and environment-related initiatives.

Thursday morning, Gov. DeSantis signed an executive order as part of his plans to make major reforms to protect Florida’s environment and water quality.

DeSantis’ plan comes months after Florida’s waterways, including in Palm Beach County, were infected with red tide and blue-green algae.

The crisis threatened sea life and humans along the Florida coastlines.

As a result, vast amounts of dead fish washed ashore on beaches across Florida.

Additionally, beaches were shut down due to goers complaining of medical issues, including skin irritation, burning, and teary eyes, coughing, and sneezing, which are consistent with symptoms caused by red tide.

The state is believed to have lost millions in tourism dollars following the Red Tide issue.

In October, the state provided $3 million to fight the Red Tide in South Florida under the leadership of former governor Rick Scott.

The funds were part of a grant program launched by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in July which offered about $16 million to the fight against the red tide and blue-green algae.

The $2.5 billion request represents a $1 billion increase in spending over the previous four years and the highest level of funding for restoration in Florida’s history, according to the governor’s office.

DeSantis made the announcement in Bonita Springs at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Vester Marine and Environmental Science Research Field Station with state lawmakers, environmental advocates and others standing by him during the press conference.