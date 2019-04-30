Gov. DeSantis Appoints Blue-Green Algae Task Force

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at the Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge, DeSantis says he’s appointing five leading scientists from several universities in Florida to a Blue-Green Algae Task Force trying to prevent another blue-green algae crisis.

I am excited to announce the appointments of five expert researchers and leading scientists to the new Blue-Green Algae Task Force. When it comes to our water quality, it is vital we have the brightest minds at work. More details here – https://t.co/qPX6SzuoWF — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 29, 2019

DeSantis says water quality and the Everglades are a priority for his administration.

The governor says the blue-green algae task force will make recommendations to reduce nutrients in Lake Okeechobee and estuaries. He says as officials try to line up funding to tackle this problem involving blue-green algae.

He added “As people in this area know too well, that toxic algae has been a massive problem,” he said.

“It’s been a problem on the southwest coast of Florida as well. It very well may have been the contributor to why the Red Tide was so bad.”

The task force is comprised of scientists from University of Florida, Florida International University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Atlantic University, and the Smithsonian Marine Station in Fort Pierce