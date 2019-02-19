Gov. DeSantis asks President Trump to make FL headquarters for Space Force

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a request to Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday asking the President” to place the headquarters for the Space Force Combatant Command” in Florida.

DeSantis’ request comes after the president signed a directive centralizing all military space functions under a new Space Force, which will be overseen by the US Air Force, earlier Tuesday.

Evidentially, it will be up to Congress to approve the proposed Space Force initiative.

