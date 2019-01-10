Gov. DeSantis calls for the resignation of South Florida Water Management District Board

Shortly after Ron DeSantis’ signed an executive order to protect Florida waterways the governor is making more waves as he called on the resignation of all South Florida Water Management District Board members.

Thursday, the governor sent letters to all board members, asking for their resignations, just months after coastlines across Florida fell under another toxic algae crisis.

The announcement came during a news conference in Stuart where the governor was expected to discuss the details surrounding the major environmental reforms he has planned.

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis calls for the resignations of the board members of the South Florida Water Management District.

Read letter: https://t.co/LC0Ors5ANh pic.twitter.com/bQkvW7FCPX — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) January 10, 2019

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Stuart) backed the change, after calling for the board to resign last month.

The executive order signed by DeSantis Thursday morning includes a plan for state agencies to work together to secure $2.5 billion to help restore the Everglades and protect water resources.

Related content: