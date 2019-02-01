Gov. DeSantis’ Largest Florida Budget in History Totaling More than $91 Billion

Governor Ron DeSantis has been very busy since taking office in January, cleaning house of officials accused of wrongdoing, appointing three new jurists to the State Supreme Court, and basically fulfilling all of his campaign promises.

Now, DeSantis is out with his the new spending plan and it totals more than $91-billion, the largest in state history. But Ron DeSantis says they’re holding the line on taxes.

To read my entire Bold Vision for a Brighter Future budget, please visit https://t.co/BQaDdzUbA1. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 1, 2019

Today I am releasing my budget proposal for fiscal year 2019-2020 which affords me an opportunity to share a Bold Vision for a Brighter Future with all Floridians. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 1, 2019

DeSantis is recommending $335-million in tax relief, including almost $300-million in property tax relief.

He’s also suggesting sales tax holidays for back to school shopping and hurricane season, but the state legislature will have the final say.