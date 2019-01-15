Gov. DeSantis pledges $2M for Jewish school security, wants probe into Airbnb

Tuesday, governor Ron DeSantis visited the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County in Boca Raton to make an announcement.

In his announcement, DeSantis pledged to provide at least $2 million in funding for security at Jewish day schools.

“We won’t tolerate anti-Semitism here in Florida,” DeSantis said.

The governor also announced his plans to possibly open an investigation into Airbnb over a policy that may be discriminatory.

In the wake of the possible probe, he has suspended authorization for state employees who use it for travel.

Lastly, DeSantis announced Israel as the destination for his first foreign trip which will take place sometime after the legislative session in May.

DeSantis has already made major waves as he begins his term as governor of Florida.

In his first week, he has already chosen two of three conservative justices for the Florida Supreme Court, called on the resignation of every member of the Florida Water Management District and suspended former Sheriff Scott Israel.

He also announced former Coral Springs Police Sergeant Gregory Tony as the new Sheriff of Broward County.

The governor reportedly plans to appoint one more justice to the Florida Supreme Court.