Gov. DeSantis Proposes Largest Florida Budget in History Totaling More than $91 Billion

Governor Ron DeSantis has been very busy since taking office in January, cleaning house of officials accused of wrongdoing, appointing three new jurists to the State Supreme Court, and basically fulfilling all of his campaign promises.

DeSantis’ $91.3 billion proposed budget, dubbed “Bold Vision for a Brighter Future,” is the largest ever proposed, yet he said it was largely in line with last year’s budget.

“Florida needs to remain a fiscally conservative state,” DeSantis said. “This is a budget that keeps in line with Florida being a low tax state.”

DeSantis said he would emphasize education, the environment and infrastructure, while also providing more than $335 million in tax relief through a combination of breaks on property and sales taxes.

DeSantis is recommending $335-million in tax relief, including almost $300-million in property tax relief.

He’s also suggesting sales tax holidays for back to school shopping and hurricane season, but the state legislature will have the final say.