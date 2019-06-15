Gov. DeSantis signs sanctuary city ban in Florida

On Friday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting sanctuary cities in the Sunshine State.

Gov. DeSantis took to Twitter to celebrate following the official signing Senate Bill 168 — titled “Federal Immigration Enforcement.”

On May 2, 2019, voting on Bill 168 passed the House in a 68-45 vote.

It also passed the Senate with 22-18 vote.

The bill outlaws ‘sanctuary city policies’ and enables “law enforcement agencies to use best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.”

