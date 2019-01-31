Gov. DeSantis to sign order eliminating Common Core in Florida

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he will be signing an executive order that will eliminate Common Core education standards from Florida schools.

The Common Core standards have two portions that cover mathematics and arts & literacy.

The standards cover what students should know at the end of each grade level.

Parents have argued against Common Core citing the guidelines and length of the testing system were too complex for students.

“When you complained about Common Core, I hear you,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “I told you I would do something about, and today we’re acting to bring those promises into reality.”

He also said the executive order will require the Education commissioner to come up with improved standards.